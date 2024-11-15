China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

About China CITIC Bank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.5105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

