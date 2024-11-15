Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 7,119 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $63,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

