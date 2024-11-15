Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $161.30 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 5.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of Brookfield worth $161,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brookfield by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

