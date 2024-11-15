CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Announces Earnings Results

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.
CG Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGON opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $50.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
