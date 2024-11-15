CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Announces Earnings Results

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million.

CeriBell Trading Down 1.2 %

CeriBell stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 72,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,041. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

