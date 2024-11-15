Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 21,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.