Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:CPF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 21,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.21.
Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Company Profile
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Pacific Financial
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.