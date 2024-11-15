Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$85.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.18.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

