CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Simmons Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 777,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 143.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 56.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $137.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

