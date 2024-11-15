Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,009,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

CAT traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.68. 498,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.68 and its 200 day moving average is $353.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.81 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,968. This trade represents a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

