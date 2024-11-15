Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,972 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $67,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,638. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 340,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,705. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $863.55 million, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

