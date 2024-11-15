Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$33,900.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAS

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.