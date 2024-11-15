Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$33,900.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00.
Shares of CAS stock opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
