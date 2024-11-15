CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,533. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 81.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

