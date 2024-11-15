CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26, Zacks reports.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.