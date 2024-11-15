Capital One Financial Expects Increased Earnings for APA

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.60 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in APA by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in APA by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

