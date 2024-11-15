Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners FY2024 Earnings

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for TXO Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TXO opened at $19.01 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 942,295 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,032,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -38.38%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

