Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Capcom stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. Capcom has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

