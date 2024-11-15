Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in October

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
CNTMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,954. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Cansortium Company Profile
