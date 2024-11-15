Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in October

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

CNTMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,954. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.