Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cannae Price Performance

Cannae stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Cannae

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.