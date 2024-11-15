Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 15.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. 4,243,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,829,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Canaan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 158.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 914,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

