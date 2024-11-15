Can-Fite BioPharma’s (CANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CANF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.