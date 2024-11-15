Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 2,082,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. This represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Camping World by 42.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 79.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

