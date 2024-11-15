CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

CAE stock traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.22. 497,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,590. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

