Cadence Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOE opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

