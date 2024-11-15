Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CAO Lisa M. Dumont Sells 865 Shares of Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,571.08. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cabot Trading Up 0.1 %

CBT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. 29,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

