Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

