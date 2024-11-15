Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 2,840.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Bunge Global by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $88.06 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

