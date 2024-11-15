BTIG Research Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Neutral”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPST. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335,137.22. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,201,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,190.86. This trade represents a 35.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,558,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after buying an additional 754,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

