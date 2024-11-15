Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Scotiabank

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,958. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

