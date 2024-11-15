Broderick Brian C Sells 7,614 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.78 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

