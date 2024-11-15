Broderick Brian C Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.6% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,593 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $115.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

