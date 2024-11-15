BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

BV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

NYSE BV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 351,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

