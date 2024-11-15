Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

