Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

