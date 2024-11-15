Bradley C. Irwin Sells 13,200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $107.87 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

