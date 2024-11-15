Boxlight’s (BOXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BOXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 177,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,567. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

