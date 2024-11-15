Boxlight’s (BOXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on BOXL
Boxlight Price Performance
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- What is a support level?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.