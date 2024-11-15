Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 2,500 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BOX Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 323,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
