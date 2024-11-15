Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

