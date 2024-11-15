BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DII.B

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

About Dorel Industries

DII.B stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.