BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
