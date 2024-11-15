BluePointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,532,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 937,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

