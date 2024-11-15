BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 143.5% in October

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the October 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 70,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,665. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

