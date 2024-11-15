Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 14,714 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $49,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $245.98 and a twelve month high of $342.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

