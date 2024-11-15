Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $420,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Walmart by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Walmart by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,503,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,296,000 after buying an additional 4,279,615 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 476,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 337,845 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.84.

Shares of WMT opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

