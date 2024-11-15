Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

