Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 838 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.22 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

