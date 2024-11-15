Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,522. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

