Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $293.61 and a twelve month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.