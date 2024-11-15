Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk Sells 3,250,000 Shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Stock

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,078.30. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,584. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

