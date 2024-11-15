BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of 82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 78.22 million.
BioStem Technologies Stock Down 25.5 %
BSEM traded down 5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching 17.41. 257,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,599. The company has a market cap of $289.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of -0.36. BioStem Technologies has a 12-month low of 2.34 and a 12-month high of 28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.64.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
