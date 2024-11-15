Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in October

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Biome Grow Stock Performance

BIOIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364. Biome Grow has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. Biome Grow Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.