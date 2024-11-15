Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $12.81 during trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Better Collective A/S has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

