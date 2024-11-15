Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $12.81 during trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Better Collective A/S has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.
About Better Collective A/S
